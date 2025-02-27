Heart Set to Return to Stage After Health Setback

In March, Heart will take the stage at LA’s Crypto.com Arena to celebrate Ann Wilson’s return after completing cancer treatment. Her health battle forced the band to postpone their Royal Flush tour in 2024 to allow her to undergo surgery and chemotherapy.

The band will also celebrate their golden anniversary, marking 50 years since the release of Dreamboat Annie in 1975. The debut album catapulted them to fame with classics like “Magic Man” and “Crazy on You” and sold over 22.5 million copies within the US.

The band also has four Grammy nominations in their music career and made their mark with top ten hits on the Billboard charts across four decades, and VH1 ranked them 57th among the greatest hard rock bands. The Wilson sisters later started their solo careers.

“I like to include a certain percentage of Heart material because I love singing them and people love to hear them,” Ann Wilson told Antihero magazine during an interview about her album Fierce Bliss. “I try and make a balance of Heart stuff and my own new stuff and covers that I just get off on singing. I think about the concert as a time to show what I can do. Not only just Heart stuff but just what I can do as a singer. I just choose all kinds of things. But I do a certain percentage of Heart stuff.”

From “indie” beginnings in Vancouver’s local music scene without the support of a major record label to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognition, their story embodies resilience and passion for music. Now, they’re ready to celebrate these achievements with longtime fans and newcomers on their highly anticipated anniversary tour.