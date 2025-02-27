Moon Under Water Making a Comeback to Downtown St. Pete After Four-Year Hiatus

Following a long break since closing during the 2020 pandemic, Moon Under Water is springing back to life near its old Beach Drive spot. The British pub aims to open its doors again by late 2025.

Original owners Mike and Alison Crippin are teaming up with Grand Central Brewhouse’s Kevin and Jeanne Milkey to bring back this St. Petersburg favorite.

The kitchen will serve up beloved classics, crispy fish and chips, flavorful curries, along with new menu additions. Guests can expect to find their favorite draft beers and cocktails, plus the restaurant’s signature British Colonial dishes.

Ceviche now occupies the pub’s former spot at 332 Beach Drive NE, having opened this past February. They’ve created an upscale wine room featuring Spanish selections as part of their new vision.

While waiting for the big return, fans of Moon Under Water’s food can check out The Studio Public House. Michael Crippin, who ran the original kitchen, now heads this new spot in Pom Pom’s former Central Avenue location.

Before shutting down, the pub was a downtown hot spot for more than 20 years. The team plans to keep the warm atmosphere that made their Beach Drive location a neighborhood gem.

