Rays Pitcher Eric Orze Fights Through Two Cancer Diagnoses to Reach Major Leagues

In July 2024, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Eric Orze stepped onto the mound after beating not one, but two different cancers. When he was 20, doctors removed his testicular cancer. Shortly after, he faced another fight with melanoma.

After getting better, the New York Mets grabbed Orze in the 2020 MLB Draft’s fifth round. The Rays got him through a November 2024 trade.

“It sounds crazy and it sounds bizarre, but cancer was a blessing in disguise for sure. If I hadn’t gone through that … I had Draft aspirations, but I don’t think anything would have come of it,” said Orze to MLB.com.

His treatments kept him off the field for two full seasons at the University of New Orleans. Then COVID-19 cut his third year short just as he was hitting his stride.

His former coach Blake Dean watched him change. “It just shows you that you’re capable of doing anything you want to,” said Dean to MLB.com.

The tough times led to major changes. He ditched the late nights and junk food. He started eating healthy and keeping strict sleep schedules to help his game.

While chasing his big league dreams, he worried people might only see him as the guy who had cancer. But he pushed through those fears right to the majors.

Now, he turns his struggles into lessons for others. He talks about catching cancer early and getting treatment, hoping to help others going through similar battles.

Baseball looks different to him now. Instead of worrying about numbers, he finds joy in small victories and getting better each day.

Making the Rays’ roster caps off an incredible five-year journey. Tampa Bay gives him a new chance to show what he can do as a pro.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.