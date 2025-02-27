Tampa Bay Beer Week Returns: 7 Events You Don’t Want To Miss

Tampa Bay Beer Week officially kicks off on March 1 and runs through March 9. It’s a week of beer celebration in the Tampa Bay area with over 70 Florida breweries serving up new creations, and throwing themed events.

Sean Nordquist, Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Brewers Alliance, wants people to branch out. “Beer enthusiasts should try new brews and not just stick to their favorites,” said Nordquist to Florida Beer News.

Tampa’s beer-making history goes back to the 1930s, when the Tampa Florida Brewery and Southern Brewing Company first started brewing. In the 1990s, things picked up again. Ybor City Brewing Company and Tampa Bay Brewing Company got people excited about local beer again.

These days, Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties have more than 80 craft breweries. That’s a big change from back when just a few brewers called Tampa home.

Here Are Some Tampa Bay Beer Week Events You Can’t Miss

Getting things started, the Florida Craft Brewers Festival fills River Tower Park with live music, food trucks, and local vendors on March 1st. Anyone 21 and up can sample from a huge lineup of 200 craft beers. Keep scrolling for more events!

March 3rd: Beach Day w/ 3 Sons Brewing at Arkane Aleworks

Arkane Aleworks is kicking off TBBW with a beach themed party and tap spotlight of our Florida brethren from Dania Beach, 3 Sons Brewing! The party kicks off at 3pm

March 4th: Battle Royale 7 at Lowry Parkade

Five Tampa Breweries battle each other in a Battle Royale of arcades and beers. The winner claims the Champion Belt to display in their brewery for the year. Competing for this year’s belt is Green Bench Brewing Co. (RETURNING CHAMPIONS), Coppertail Brewing Co., Angry Chair Brewing, Magnanimous Brewing, BarrieHaus Brew Co. 2 beers from each brewery will be on tap. 1 lager and one specialty.

For the beer drinkers, brewery swag bags will be available for customers drinking Battle Royale beers.

March 4: Beer Mile Search and Sprint with Woven Water Brewery

Along with their annual karaoke party, Woven Water is hosting a 1 mile fun run. For this run, Woven Water will be hiding special prizes along the route, including a variety of Woven Water swag. Runners will also receive 10% off all drafts after the run.

March 6: Tampa Bay Beer Week Golf Classic

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just here for the beer, this one-of-a-kind tournament offers a perfect blend of sportsmanship, sunshine, and craft beer culture, all set against the beautiful backdrop of the Eagles Golf & Country Club in Odessa, FL.

March 6: Emo Night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

Brace your black eyeliner and ripped skinny jeans, because Florida Avenue Brewing Co. is throwing another epic Emo Night on Thursday, March 6th from 7:00 PM to 10 PM in celebration of Tampa Bay Beer Week! Get ready to relive the raw emotions and catchy tunes of your angsty teenage years with delicious craft brews, themed cocktails, and a night of unforgettable vibes. Plus, every $10 you spend on beer, food, or Dixxon merch, you’ll receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win two 2-day GA tickets to Warped Tour Orlando!

March 7: Cookie & Beer Pairing at Rapp Brewing Company

Forget milk and cookies. Rapp Brewing is releasing their limited time Girl Scout brews. Pairings include: Butter Pecan Blonde w/ Trefoils, Blueberry Lemon Scone Berliner w/ Lemonades, Peppermint Patty Porter w/ Thin mints, and Chocolate Peanut butter Stout w/ Dosidos.

March 9: Hangover Day – Hair of the Dog at 7venth Sun Brewery

The 13th annual Hangover Day is in full effect with special dog-themed beers on tap (bring your furry friend for dog treats and fun). Beer Week is a blast and by its final Sunday we expect you may be slightly hung-over : so swing by for some ‘hair-of-the-dog’ (beers and seltzers) OR a Non-Alcoholic bevvy and wrap up Tampa Bay Beer Week in style.

Tampa Bay Beer Week features over 70 events. Check them ALL out here.

