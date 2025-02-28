How LinkedIn is Affecting Gen Z’s Mental Health More Than Instagram

Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have long been considered contributors to the decline in people’s mental health, according to an article from University of California Davis Health. After all, it’s hard not to compare your life with others when you see them constantly posting unboxing videos of luxury-branded bags, while the only box you can afford to unbox is a box of stale crackers. Or when you see them traveling around the world, but your bank account only allows you to travel to and from work.

However, there’s another platform that’s often overlooked — LinkedIn. While traditionally viewed as a professional networking platform or for when you want to look for another job, it has increasingly become a source of stress and anxiety for Gen Z, even more so than Instagram.

What is LinkedIn Envy?

LinkedIn envy occurs when you log into the platform and feel envious of your connections or network who announce their new position after being promoted or landing their “dream job.” LinkedIn envy has become more prevalent as it becomes harder for unemployed individuals to find work.



The UK Times described the platform as the “unrivaled behemoth of digital inadequacy,” with journalist Lotte Brundle, who wrote the piece, admitting that she experiences LinkedIn envy.

In this Reddit thread, the original poster asked, “Anyone feel like crap looking at LinkedIn?” They shared that even though they don’t have a “bad job,” logging into the platform makes them feel “absolutely terrible.” They also asked if anyone else finds people on LinkedIn to be “completely cringe and egotistical” and how the platform has become “an egocentric breeding zone.”

The post garnered hundreds of comments, with one user writing, “I’m unemployed and have to use LinkedIn out of necessity, and it feels like torture lol.” Another user wrote, “A just completed a certification, B just scored a job, C released a research paper. And me here watching them on my screen.”

One commenter shared a piece of advice, saying, “Listen, all these people are just massively embellishing to land opportunities. Don’t get discouraged, join in on the game, and get yourself a piece of the pie.”

According to an article from Slate, LinkedIn is the “ideal place to lose your mind,” as it’s where we go “to see that everyone is having more success than us.” However, it’s important to remember that not everything we see on social media—including on professional platforms like LinkedIn—is always accurate or what’s really happening in reality.