‘The Bear’ Season 4: What We Know So Far

Fans of Jeremy Allen White’s The Bear are in for a treat, as the highly anticipated fourth season of the psychological comedy-drama is on its way. The series follows an award-winning chef, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to take over his late brother’s beef sandwich shop, and it has captivated audiences with its intense drama.

After three tension-filled seasons that fascinated audiences with its realistic and accurate portrayal of running and working in a restaurant, The Bear has firmly established itself as one of the most bingeable shows on television today.

A Quick Recap: What Happened in Season 3?

The Bear is officially opening for business, and the stakes are high. If things don’t go well, its main investor, Uncle Cicero (played by Oliver Platt), will shut down the shop and take over the lot. As if Carmy didn’t have enough worries to keep him up all night, he also has to contend with his mother, Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), who struggles with addiction.

Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) faces an important decision—whether to stay or accept Chef Adam Shapiro’s offer to become his new chef de cuisine. Meanwhile, Marcus Brooks (Lionel Boyce) is dealing with a death in the family, and Carmy’s sister and business partner, Sugar (Abby Elliott), is pregnant and concerned about their relationship with their mother.

What Can We Expect in The Bear Season 4?

There aren’t any updates yet for The Bear‘s Season 4, except that the cast and crew have resumed production, according to Movieweb. The fourth season is expected to release in June, although there’s no official confirmation from FX or showrunner Christopher Storer. However, this date seems plausible since half of The Bear Season 4 was already filmed back-to-back with Season 3. That said, it still depends on how quickly the cast and crew can wrap up production and post-production.

There’s no news yet on whether new faces will join the cast. However, it’s safe to assume we might see more famous cameos, given that John Cena and Josh Hartnett appeared in the previous season. Aside from White, the main cast from past seasons is all set to return, including Abby Elliott, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Edwin Lee Gibson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Molly Gordon, and Oliver Platt.

Elle also reported that Jamie Lee Curtis’ Donna Berzatto will return for season 4.