Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: February 28-March 2

The Tampa Bay area is buzzing with events this weekend, offering something for everyone, from festivals and markets to concerts and boating showcases. With temperatures ranging from 54 F to 78 F and mostly sunny skies on Sunday, it’s a great time to enjoy the Florida Strawberry Festival, shop at a local fresh market, or explore the latest marine gear. Music lovers can also catch live performances, including tribute acts and festival shows.

Florida Strawberry Festival

Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 9, 2025; Midway hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Monday and noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday Where: Florida Strawberry Festival, 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival, 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, Florida Cost: Gate admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under 5 with paid adult admission; additional costs may apply to concerts and attractions

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an annual tradition that brings communities together to celebrate agriculture, entertainment, and local heritage. Visitors can explore exhibits showcasing livestock, fine arts, horticulture, and crafts while enjoying top-name entertainment, exciting contests, and lively parades. The festival highlights the significance of the Florida strawberry harvest while offering a fun and festive atmosphere for all ages.

Tampa Bay Boat Show

Friday, Feb. 28; Saturday, March 1; and Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa

Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa Cost: Free admission, parking subject to fairground rates

Set sail for the Tampa Bay Boat Show, the largest boating sales show in the area, presented by the “Tampa Bay Times.” This three-day event features many boats, from yachts to kayaks, and the latest boating and fishing gear. Explore new boats, trailers, docking equipment, and more. Plus, enjoy fishing and boating seminars throughout the weekend. Whether you’re a seasoned boater or new to the water, this is the perfect opportunity to compare inventory, find great deals, and get out on the water by the end of the weekend.

Tampa Fresh Market

Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (recurring the first Sunday of each month) Where: Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa

Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa Cost: Free admission; vendors will have various items for purchase

Experience the Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village, held on the first Sunday each month as one of the Markets Around Tampa options. Browse over 80 local vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, plants, and more, and enjoy live music while you shop and stroll. This pet-friendly event is the perfect way to support local businesses and enjoy a vibrant community atmosphere.

Other Events

This weekend, the Tampa Bay area offers live music, festivals, and entertainment. Whether you’re in the mood for a tribute concert, waterfront music event, or festival performance, there are plenty of options to explore.

2025 Music on the Bay (21+): Feb. 26 through March 2, 2025, at 7720 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa

