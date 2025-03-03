7 Women-Owned Businesses In Tampa Bay You Need To Visit

March is Women’s History Month. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate than highlighting some of the best women-owned businesses in Tampa Bay. Here are (some) of our favorites.

You can find a full directory of women-owned businesses in Tampa at visittampabay.com. That’s where we got our inspiration and some names on our list. We love supporting local businesses whenever we can and always suggest doing so. I mean would you rather eat at a chain restaurant or a local spot that uses fresh ingredients and is a part of the community?

More and more women-owned businesses are growing in the Tampa area. A report from 2022 shows that 21% of businesses in the Tampa area are female-owned. That equates to about 13,535 businesses! According to the 2023 U.S. Census data, Women-owned businesses around the country had an estimated $2.1 trillion in revenue. TRILLION! They also created 10.5 million jobs and almost $500 BILLION in payroll.

Here are 7 Women-Owned Businesses In Tampa Bay To Support During Women’s History Month

You can (and should) support these businesses year-round. But be sure to show them some love this month!

Psomi

One of Tampa’s staple restaurants is owned by Christina Theofilos. Psomi was featured on Good Morning America last year to battle for the best pie. See Psomi’s homemade menu here, or follow them on Instagram.

Bake’n Babes

No trip to Armature Works is complete without bringing home a cookie from Bake’n Babes. Owned by Julie Curry who creates the most insane over-the-top shakes and cookies. Last year we tried the cheesecake stuffed cookie and have been dreaming about it ever since. You can find more info on Bake’n Babes here.

Urban Kai

Owned by Aimee Conlee and her husband, Urban Kai is one of the best and most convenient ways to get a workout in Tampa. They offer equipment like paddleboards and kayaks, training, private lessons, and tour guides. If you ever want to see Downtown Tampa from a different perspective, we suggest a day trip down the Hillsborough River.

Shiso Crispy

One of my favorite food trucks of all time is female-owned! Ronicca Whaley is the owner of Shiso Crispy, an Asian-American fusion food truck with multiple locations in Tampa Bay. Ronicca has also been featured on the Food Network and has competed in Guy’s Grocery Games TWICE! Trust me when I say the bang-bang chicken will change your late-night food cravings forever. They opened their Brick and Mortar location on Central Ave in Downtown St. Pete last year. Check them out here.

J.Glorioso/BBGI

Poison Ivy Ink

Founded in August 2021 by Emaline Taylor, Poison Ivy Ink is a woman owned and operated Tattoo and Piercing company with locations in Tampa and St. Pete. They strive to make their shops a safe and inclusive space. If you’re wanting some new ink, check them out here.

Sucré Table

A gourmet bakery located off Kennedy Blvd is owned by award-winning baker and Tampa local Brenda Villacorta. I tried her caramel apple pie for Thanksgiving this year, and let’s just say I’ll be ordering one every year from now on. Follow the bakery on Instagram to stay up to date with their latest creations.

Supreme Beauty Lab

If you’re looking for a new spot to get your nails done, I highly recommend this hole-in-the-wall salon. All of their nail techs specialize in detailed nail art and can recreate any inspo you give them. They also offer other services like hair services, skin care, waxing, brow specialties. Learn more about them here

J.Glorioso/BBGI

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.