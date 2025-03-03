New Band from Aerosmith Bassist Tom Hamilton Releases Second Single

While Aerosmith remains on an indefinite hiatus, bassist Tom Hamilton has launched his side project, Close Enemies. They dropped their new song “Inside Out” on Feb. 28 through TLG|ROCK and Virgin Music Group. The band’s first song, “Sound Of A Train,” came out back on Jan. 17.

The group features vocalist Chasen Hampton, guitarist Trace Foster, Sheryl Crow band veteran Peter Stroud, and drummer Tony Brock, who played with Rod Stewart and The Babys.

The new three-minute single explores broken relationships. The band describes the song, “Inside Out” puts the feeling of a whirlwind toxic relationship into three-plus glorious minutes. The speedball beginning, the narcotic-fueled middle, and the inevitably spectacular crash landing end — it’s all there in the song.”

The band played its first show in Nashville last October. Hamilton said in a recent interview, “I was a little bit nervous, you know. But that feeling, it energizes you. It doesn’t hold you back. It makes you want to dive in deeper and deeper.”

Foster and Stroud recently appeared on Is Breakfast Included?, where they explained how the five musicians came together during Aerosmith’s break.

The project started after Aerosmith retired from touring on Aug. 2, 2024. The decision came after Steven Tyler fractured his larynx, and a full recovery wasn’t possible.

The band combines Hampton’s country background, Stroud’s 25 years of performing with Crow, and Brock’s extensive experience in classic rock.

You can see Close Enemies in person at one of their upcoming shows.

