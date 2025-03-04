Amalie Arena Doubles Comedy Bookings as Stand-Up Shows Fill Stadium

Stand-up shows at Tampa’s Amalie Arena have exploded since the pandemic, with full houses expected to reach 18,000 fans per show next year.

The venue’s 2025 lineup kicks off with heavy hitters Jim Gaffigan, Katt Williams, and Jo Koy. Shane Gillis performs March 7: His in-the-round show sold out instantly.

This move to stadium comedy shows a major change in how comedians reach fans. Social media stars now fill sports venues, moving beyond small clubs.

Growing demand drove booking numbers higher. Rising star Nate Bargatze schedules four consecutive shows. The popular “We Them Ones” tour brings several comics to Tampa.

These comedy shows now draw crowds matching rock concerts. Comedians can more easily adapt their stage setups to keep huge audiences engaged from every seat.

“Since coming out of COVID there’s just been a steady increase, and it doesn’t seem that it’s slowing down at all,” Vice President of Event Management, Kelli Yeloushan told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Social media platforms quickly launched these performers to fame. Their fans buy every reserve seat quickly when tours hit town.



The venue will keep scheduling more comedy shows as audiences keep showing up despite higher ticket prices.



While sports remain the main focus, comedy now takes up more dates than ever at the arena. With tickets selling fast, other large venues might follow suit. The future of stand-up could mean more stadium shows and fewer intimate club performances.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.