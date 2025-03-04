South Tampa Bar Marks 10 Years With Free Drinks, Live Music

The Blind Goat is throwing a massive party. The popular bar is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an epic bash on March 8. Anyone who shows up can drink free for the first hour starting at 5 p.m.

There’s tons of fun planned for the big night. You can try your luck on a mechanical bull or play some mini-golf if that’s more your speed. Local breweries Magnanimous, Florida Avenue, and 3 Daughters will be serving up their best beers and giving away free stuff.

The first 150 people through the door get special anniversary glasses. At 6 p.m., they’re mixing up special chocolate-mint Baileys drinks just for the celebration.

Local band Common Ground hits the stage at 6 p.m. and plays until 10. Between their sets, a roaming poet will write custom poems for people at the party.

Big alcohol brands like Pepin, Stella Artois, and Crown Royal will be handing out goodies throughout the night. The whole place will be decked out like a prohibition-era speakeasy.

The bar has been a South Tampa favorite since it opened in 2014. They’ve always kept close relationships with local brewers, helping Tampa’s craft beer scene stay strong.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.