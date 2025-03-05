Food Network Champion Chef Opens 240-Seat Italian Restaurant in Oldsmar

After shutting down Cena last October, award-winning chef Michael Buttacavoli makes his comeback to Tampa Bay with Martin’s Italian restaurant. The new spot is located at 3689 Tampa Road in Oldsmar.

His new restaurant features multiple areas, two dining rooms, bar spaces, and an outdoor patio, fitting up to 240 guests. The size is quite a jump from Cena’s cozy 60-seat layout.

Moving into the old Salt Rock Tavern spot, now owned by Strandhill Public’s Rory Martin, the restaurant is starting with limited hours. Guests can dine from 4-10 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays during the opening phase.

The menu features homemade pasta and traditional risotto, along with Italian drinks. Unlike Buttacavoli’s previous fancy spot, Martin’s offers more budget-friendly prices that most people can afford.

“You’re going to see my type of Italian,” he said to Sun Coast News. “I don’t think of it as fine dining, I think of it more as comfort (cuisine). Prices are going to be right — we’re not going to gouge anyone.”

The restaurant includes a special event space that blends old-school Italian style with modern elements.

Right after winning on “Beat Bobby Flay,” Buttacavoli had to close his previous restaurant due to money problems and storm damage after 11 years of running it.

While keeping some favorite dishes from Cena’s menu, Martin’s adds new Italian favorites. Longer weekend hours will begin next week as the restaurant ramps up to full service.

