Classic ‘MTV Unplugged’ Episodes Now Available on Paramount+

If you’re looking for something musical to binge, Paramount+ has unleashed a bunch of classic episodes of MTV Unplugged that are now available to stream.



Per Billboard, the classic episodes are part of a larger content drop that also includes episodes of VH1 Storytellers and CMT Crossroads. The full list of episodes of MTV Unplugged now available on Paramount+ is listed below. They include iconic performances from Nirvana, Eric Clapton, KISS, Alice in Chains, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, and many more.

This massive drop of episodes comes after the February release of Unplugged... Over 30 Years Later, the expanded re-release of Clapton’s legendary Unplugged performance. The expanded edition included behind-the-scenes footage, personal conversations about how songs were chosen, practice sessions, and band moments never before released.



Clapton’s Unplugged performance was later released as a live album, which sold 26 million copies worldwide, with 10 million of those copies sold in the U.S. The album went on to win six Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Tears In Heaven” and Album of the Year.

MTV Unplugged – Episodes Now Available on Paramount+

Aerosmith (1990)

Alanis Morissette (1999)

Alice in Chains (1996)

Alicia Keys (2005)

Allman Brothers (1990)

Annie Lenox (1992)

Arrested Development (1993)

Babyface & Friends feat. Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, and K-Ci & JoJo (1997)

Bob Dylan (1994)

Bryan Adams (1997)

Chris Isaak (1995)

Cranberries (1995)

Crowded House/Tim Finn (1990)

Dashboard Confessional (2002)

Duran Duran (1993)

Elton John (1990)

Elvis Costello (1991)

Eric Clapton (1992)

Hall & Oates (1990)

Hootie & the Blowfish (1996)

Jewel (1997)

John Mellencamp (1992)

kd lang (1993)

KISS (1995)

Korn (2007)

Lenny Kravitz (1994)

Live (1995)

Mariah Carey (1992)

Melissa Etheridge (1995)

Neil Young (1990)

Nirvana (1993)

Oasis (1996)

Paul McCartney (1991)

Paul Simon (1992)

Pearl Jam (1992)

Queensryche (1992)

R.E.M. (2001)

Rod Stewart (1993)

Seal (1996)

Shakira (2001)

Shawn Mendes (2017)

Sheryl Crow (1995)

Sinead O’Connor/The Church (1990)

Smithereens/Graham Parker (1990)

Soul Asylum (1993)

Staind (2001)

Sting (1991)

Stone Temple Pilots (1994)

The Wallflowers (1997)

Tony Bennett (1994)

Tori Amos (1996)

Uptown Show feat. Jodeci, Father MC, Mary J. Blige, Christopher Williams, and Heavy D (1993)

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights