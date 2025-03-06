Florida Science Museum Worth a Visit

Getty Images / SbytovaMN

Florida museums always make for a fascinating visit, and there are so many types from which to choose. If you’re someone who loves great art, perhaps you enjoy visiting some of the art museums that Florida and the country have to offer. If you’re a history buff, perhaps going to a natural history museum is more your thing. But, if you love science, then you’ll be happy to note that there’s a remarkable science museum right in Tampa, Florida, that’s worth a visit. So, if you haven’t visited this spot yet, it could make for a good trip.

Museum of Science & Industry in Tampa

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best science museums in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers vote for their favorites. They state that these museums are the “best across the country for offering engaging exhibits, hands-on and immersive experiences and stellar programming.”

Unfortunately, no Florida museums made the cut. The top science museum on their tally is the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus, Ohio, which they say offers plenty of permanent exhibits and some of the traveling kind. It’s located at 333 W Broad Street in Columbus.

But, I’d like to share with you a great Tampa science museum that deserves to get some attention. The Museum of Science & Industry located at 4801 East Fowler Avenue in Tampa is a gem featuring countless interactive exhibits and educational programming. The museum offers more than 40,000 square feet of hands-on activities and exhibits, according to their website, plus “unique experiences like a Saunder’s Planetarium show or brave the heights of the Skytrails ropes course.” They have all kinds of science programming and events for all ages, including field trips, overnight programs, camps and even adult events. You’re never too old to learn, right?

So, what exactly is a science museum? According to Britannica, “Museums of science and technology are concerned with the development and application of scientific ideas and instrumentation.” They add, “Like museums of natural science and natural history, science museums have their origins in the enlightenment.” As for modern verses traditional science museums, per the New World Encyclopedia, “Older science museums tended to concentrate on static displays of objects related to natural history, paleontology, geology, industry and industrial machinery, and so on.” With that in mind, ” Modern trends in museology have broadened the range of subject matter and introduced many interactive exhibits.”

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.