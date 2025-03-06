Tampa Park to Host Empanada Festival with Over 100 Varieties from 17 Countries

Perry Harvey, Sr. Park will turn into a food lover’s dream when the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival brings its tasty treats on March 29, 2024. From noon until 8 p.m., guests can try foods from around the world.

At this third annual event, food trucks and local chefs will serve up homemade treats. Adults pay $7 to get in, while kids 13 and under get in free. Want to go all out? Pay $119 for endless empanadas, drinks, early entry, and a comfy spot to hang out.

Regular tickets let you buy food as you go. Not sure about regular or VIP? There are several middle-ground options to match your budget.

The large park at 1000 E Harrison Street comes alive as vendors get ready. Since starting in 2023, this food festival has grown bigger and better.

Music plays while local DJs keep the crowd moving all day. Check out handmade goods at the artisan market, and kids can play in the Fiesta Fun Zone.

From North American favorites to European takes, these filled pastries share culture through food. Each chef brings their own flair – from family recipes passed down to modern spins on traditional dishes.

Getting there is easy. The well-organized setup helps you move between food, entertainment, and shopping areas smoothly. Located in downtown Tampa, it’s simple to find.

Last year’s event packed the park, making it one of Tampa’s must-visit spring food festivals.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.