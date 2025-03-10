Cyndi Lauper: Full List of Dates on the Final Leg of Her Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper has unveiled the dates of the final leg of her farewell tour.

The 25-show leg kicks off on July 15 in Buffalo, N.Y. and will wrap with a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl on August 29 and 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com. Complete ticket information, including details on pre-sale opportunities, can be found at CyndiLauper.com.

While you’re checking out ticket details, don’t forget to vote for Lauper as part of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote, which runs until April 21. Fans can vote once per day for seven artists at Vote.RockHall.com. Once the voting period is over, the top seven artists will make up the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots.

Cyndi Lauper – 2025 “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Farewell Tour – Final Leg

Tue Jul 15 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Thu Jul 17 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jul 20 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

Tue Jul 22 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Thu Jul 24 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jul 25 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 27 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Tue Jul 29 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Wed Jul 30 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 03 | Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Aug 05 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 07 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 09 | Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater

Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 17 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades Amphitheater

Tue Aug 19 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 21 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Sat Aug 23 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 24 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 | Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Fri Aug 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Sat Aug 30 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights