Cyndi Lauper: Full List of Dates on the Final Leg of Her Farewell Tour
Cyndi Lauper has unveiled the dates of the final leg of her farewell tour.
The 25-show leg kicks off on July 15 in Buffalo, N.Y. and will wrap with a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl on August 29 and 30.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com. Complete ticket information, including details on pre-sale opportunities, can be found at CyndiLauper.com.
While you’re checking out ticket details, don’t forget to vote for Lauper as part of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote, which runs until April 21. Fans can vote once per day for seven artists at Vote.RockHall.com. Once the voting period is over, the top seven artists will make up the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots.
Cyndi Lauper – 2025 “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Farewell Tour – Final Leg
Tue Jul 15 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Thu Jul 17 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
Sat Jul 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Jul 20 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann
Tue Jul 22 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Thu Jul 24 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Jul 25 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun Jul 27 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
Tue Jul 29 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Wed Jul 30 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sun Aug 03 | Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Aug 05 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 07 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 09 | Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater
Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 17 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades Amphitheater
Tue Aug 19 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 21 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Sat Aug 23 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 24 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 26 | Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Fri Aug 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
Sat Aug 30 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl