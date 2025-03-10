FloridaRAMA Kicks Off Spring Break “Mermaid & Pirate March” With Exciting New Activities

Starting March 17, the FloridaRAMA art center turns into a magical wonderland. The “Mermaid & Pirate March” goes until March 23 at their Fairfield Avenue spot, now offering extra time slots for spring break visitors.

Jump into the fun with an awesome Family Dance Party on March 16. Kids can dance to music, play games, and enjoy pizza starting at 10 a.m. The center’s newest features, a giant pirate ship ball pit and a room with endless floating bubbles, will keep children entertained for hours.

Around the venue, artwork from 80 amazing artists grabs attention. Kids can choose between two adventures: search for magical creatures in the “Pesky Pirates & Mystical Mermaid” trail or follow “Pepe’s Plight” to discover hidden treasure. Special “Smile Specs” make the adventure even more exciting.

March brings plenty of opportunities for kids to make art. The Creative Kids Club meets twice, March 7 and 21. At the end of the month, a special Sensory Saturday welcomes kids who need a calmer environment to play.

Grown-ups get their fun too. The “Sirens Silent Disco” on March 22 lets adults dance and enjoy drinks from 7 to 10 p.m. This new event hopes to bring more adults into the art scene.

Throughout the year, this Tampa Bay destination stays busy. Previous spring breaks have brought in visitors eager to experience Florida-inspired art firsthand.

Every space showcases stories of local life through art. The displayed works highlight Florida’s vibrant history in ways that appeal to everyone.

The updated schedule runs longer to pack in more fun each day. These expanded hours help handle the spring break crowds while giving families extra time to explore.

