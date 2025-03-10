Forbici Modern Italian Plans $5M Expansion Into St. Petersburg’s Sundial Plaza

A massive $5 million investment will transform a sprawling 12,000-square-foot space at Sundial Plaza into the newest Forbici Modern Italian restaurant. Next Level Brands hopes to open its doors by late 2025.

“When we heard Sea Salt was looking not to renew, it just made perfect sense to us,” Gigante said to stpetecatalyst.com. “It’s a bigger space. There’s private event space available. It’s got that massive patio, and a big part of Forbici’s proposition is live music.”

The design includes an open-air patio, a private event space accommodating 80 guests, and areas for daily live performances. While keeping the impressive 20-foot wine tower, they’ll replace the extended oyster bar with group dining spaces.

Construction kicks off this summer, following a legal win. Last September’s court decision rejected an injunction request, ending months of lease disputes with the Carlyle Group.

New coastal Italian dishes will appear on the menu, along with a mini-market selling house-made products. The venue will transition from family dining during the day to a lively nightspot after hours.

“It is a very important space for us, we had to have the right occupant in that space,” Connor said to stpetecatalyst.com. “It almost worked out perfectly that Forbici can take that space and really bring it to life.”

This major move signals a fresh start for Sundial, which recently saw several restaurants close. The expansion builds on Forbici’s success at their Hyde Park location.

Downtown food lovers will get a new dining option while local musicians gain another venue. The outdoor seating and performance areas fit naturally with St. Petersburg’s artistic vibe.

Original plans featured a much smaller space, but legal delays led to changes. Now settled, the project has doubled in size with more offerings. Weekend brunches will join their regular menu items. A retail section featuring house specialties and branded merchandise creates an extra income source.

