Tampa’s Balloonies Opening New Carrollwood Shop After Party City Shuts Down

With Party City closing its doors, Balloonies is stepping in with a new 2,500-square-foot store in Carrollwood. The Tampa-based business hopes to help locals find everything they need for their parties.

What started as a small family business by Chris and Lisa Williams has grown into something special in Tampa. Their new location will have all the party supplies you need while creating amazing balloon displays.

“When Party City goes out, Balloonies will move in and fill the void,” says Lisa to abcactionnews.com.

They showed what they could do when they decorated Raymond James Stadium with 10,000 balloons. From big events like the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic to small private parties, they’ve made their mark.

They made smart moves during COVID. By offering no-contact delivery, they kept going strong while other businesses struggled. This change actually helped them grow more than expected.

The new store will have everything from basic birthday supplies to fancy wedding decorations. Their team will help customers plan parties and create custom balloon designs.

Lisa and Charlie Williams found success by really understanding what their community wanted. Their new Carrollwood store means more jobs for local residents. They’re planning a big opening celebration to show the neighborhood what they offer. As always, they’ll keep supporting local charities and causes.

With Party City now gone, this store comes at the perfect time. People will still be able to find all their party supplies and decorations in one place. They’ve handled everything from small gatherings to huge events. Every customer gets top-notch service, whether they’re spending a little or a lot.

This new store shows how far this local business has come. Keep an eye out for when they’re opening and what deals they’ll have.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.