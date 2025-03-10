TASTE at the Straz Sets 40th Anniversary Food Festival With 40 Restaurants, 4 Music Stages

The Straz Center’s TASTE festival hits 40 years this March 29, turning downtown Tampa into a huge celebration of food and music. Forty restaurants will team up with local brewers across multiple locations.

Starting at 7 p.m., the festival flows from the center’s rooms onto the Tampa Riverwalk. People can try different dishes while bartenders mix special drinks under the night sky.

Tickets cost $95, with VIP passes going for $175. Groups can buy tables at $2,250. General admission tickets start at $95 and provide you with all-inclusive food, craft beer, and cocktails. Attendees will be able access multiple stages for live music. GA entry begins at 7 pm.

VIP admission starts at $175, and includes access to VIP lounge areas and entrance to the event one hour before general admission. This is in addition to the regular perks of a GA ticket (all-inclusive food and brews and multiple stages of live music). VIP tables run $2,250. Your purchase of a VIP table includes early admission to the event, a guaranteed reserved table for 10 and access to exclusive VIP lounges, plus a special area with dishes you can’t get anywhere else..

Funds raised keep the Straz Center going strong. This money supports shows and classes that reach throughout Tampa’s communities.

What began as a basic food fair has grown into Tampa’s biggest tasting event. Each year, crowds pack in for this feast, creating connections between local restaurants and food lovers.

Chefs will dish up food indoors and outside. Between meals, people can enjoy live music on four stages or check out cooking shows from local food pros.

The 40th celebration puts Tampa’s food talent in the spotlight. With so many amazing local restaurants, this event is the perfect opportunity to try them all under one roof, including Babushka’s, Timpano Hyde Park, Leon’s Lobstah Shack, 3 Corners Pizza, and so many more.

Good layout helps guests float between air-conditioned spaces and open waterfront spots. This setup makes perfect places for eating, drinking, and socializing.

It’s a time for Tampa’s food scene to really show off. Chefs and bartenders get to meet new fans from around the bay area, while favorite spots serve up their signature dishes.

