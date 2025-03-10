This Day in Sports History: March 10

There have been many memorable games in March over the years, and sporting legends have broken plenty of records. Below, we take a closer look at the events of March 10, highlighting unforgettable moments that continue to inspire fans worldwide.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

March 10 has witnessed a fight for the ages, early Stanley Cup wins, and some great college basketball upsets:

1888: Heavyweight Boxing champ John L. Sullivan drew with Charlie Mitchell in 39 rounds.

Baseball Hall of Fame

Remarkable moments in baseball that occurred on March 10 include:

1982: Travis Jackson and former commissioner Happy Chandler were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Sports History

Some big moments in sports on March 10 include:

1963: MLB infielder Pete Rose debuted for Cincinnati at spring training in Tampa, Florida. He recorded two hits against the White Sox in his first two at bat.

In these March 10 statistics, the early history of the Stanley Cup stands out. The NHL took control of the Stanley Cup competition after the 1925-26 season. Before that, the cup was awarded via a challenge series among various clubs with unique names, including the Bulldogs and Shamrocks. Pete Rose’s debut was also significant. Known for his enthusiasm and competitive spirit, he eventually broke Ty Cobb’s career hits record and won the MLB’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1973. However, he was later banned from baseball for gambling and was never elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.