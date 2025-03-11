Duff’s Famous Wings Plans First Florida Location in Tampa for May 2025

A basket full of chicken wings (3 flavors), french fries, ranch dressing, and veggie sticks.

A Tampa storefront will be Duff’s Famous Wings‘ first step into Florida next spring. The wing spot shared the news on their social media on March 6.

Though details are still being worked out, the Buffalo-based restaurant has its sights set on the old Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe building in Seminole Heights. The popular cafe shut down last September after serving the community for years.

It all began with Louise Duffney in 1946. His small tavern became a hit when chicken wings made it onto the menu in ’69. Sixteen years later, they adopted their current name as wings took off.

Besides their signature Buffalo wings, they serve up everything from fresh fish sandwiches to hearty burgers. Customers can enjoy their meal with cold beer and wine options.

Tampa adds to their collection of locations in Buffalo and throughout Texas. Last summer, they got a taste of Tampa’s market with a brief pop-up downtown at GenX Tavern.

At their original Amherst location, they still make wings using the same trusted recipe. Food critics and magazines regularly list it as one of America’s best spots for wings.

High demand and America’s growing love for real Buffalo wings drove the move down south. They plan to hire Tampa locals when they open.

Like they do back home, they’ll get involved in community events and back local causes, aiming to become part of Tampa’s community.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.