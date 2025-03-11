Southwest Airlines Ends Free Checked Bags, Adds Basic Fares

After 53 years of letting passengers check bags for free, Southwest Airlines will begin charging fees.

Making a big change from its longtime policy, Southwest Airlines will start charging most passengers for checked bags while rolling out a new Basic fare level on May 28, 2025. Only certain customers and frequent flyers will keep their free bag benefits.

With the new policy, A-List Preferred Members and Business Select flyers can still check two bags for free. A-List members get one free bag, along with Rapid Rewards Credit Card holders.

According to a press release from the airline, the rewards program is getting an overhaul, too. Business Select tickets will earn more points, while Wanna Get Away fares will earn less. Travel credits won’t last as long – they’ll expire after 12 months or earlier, depending on ticket type.

Southwest partnered with two major players. A deal with Expedia looks to increase online bookings, while working with Icelandair creates connections to European cities.

But money troubles are brewing. Slow ticket sales and economic challenges forced Southwest to lower its early 2025 profit expectations.

Adding Basic fares follows what other airlines are doing. These no-frills tickets appeal to cost-conscious travelers willing to give up some conveniences.

Working with Expedia marks a shift from Southwest’s direct-only booking approach. This catches travelers who like using travel websites.

Teaming up with Icelandair gives Southwest a path to Europe. Passengers can now easily connect between the airlines for more international travel choices.

The updated rewards program ties points to ticket prices. More expensive fares earn more points, creating a system that rewards bigger spenders.

