St. Petersburg Council Approves $150,000 for New Linear Park Master Plan

In a strong 7-1 vote, St. Petersburg’s City Council approved a $150,000 contract to develop the planned Trails Crossing linear park on March 6.

Working with local groups and Friends of Trails Crossing, Colorado firm LandDesign, Inc. will develop plans to transform the unused space under I-275 into a vibrant community space. The plan includes walking paths, shops, and community gathering spaces across four blocks.

“The space under I-275 has been an underutilized barrier, but with this plan, we have the power to redefine it as a place of connection,” said local developer John Barkett to stpeterrising.com.

The park’s first phase will begin between 1st and 3rd Avenue South. Long-term plans include growing the park to span ten blocks, helping connect neighborhoods currently split by the highway.

The space will include dog parks, small businesses in shipping containers, walking paths, playgrounds, and places to eat and drink. Local art and installations will complement St. Petersburg’s artistic community.

The only no vote came from Sandra Figgs-Sanders, who worried about parking for Vertical Ventures gym users. She wants to look at traffic flow before building begins.

While this is an important first step, the project needs more approvals and community feedback. Construction won’t begin for several years, lining up with nearby Historic Gas Plant District development. The Friends of Trails Crossing group will help secure money for construction. They’ve already gotten community input through public meetings and surveys about desired features.

Walking and bike paths will link to existing trails. The shipping container shops show creative ways to reuse materials.

Many cities have successfully turned empty spaces under highways into community spaces. Through future meetings and workshops, residents will help shape how the park develops.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.