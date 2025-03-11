Tampa Bay Honors Local Basketball Stars Ahead of 2025 Women’s Final Four

Amalie Arena will host the Women’s Final Four this spring, while local officials put together a dream team of basketball talent from across Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Players from four counties, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas, made it onto this special list. The selections showcase amazing performances from high school games, college championships, and pro careers.

WNBA champion Candice Dupree leads the first-team picks. The sixth pick in the 2007 WNBA draft, Bernice Mosby, also made the elite group.

Necole Tunsil made the team after crushing it at Lakewood High. She put up near triple-double numbers before heading to Iowa.

Boca Ciega’s standout Akita Heatly racked up 1,000 assists while grabbing back-to-back state titles. Tennessee national champ Dominique Redding completes the first team’s impressive lineup.

Vanderbilt scoring machine Harriet Brumfield heads up the second team. NCAA tournament star Katrina Colleton joins her in the second-team honors.

Ten more talented players received honorable mentions. A group of coaches, sports writers, and community leaders picked these star athletes.

The 2025 championship weekend will feature youth clinics, fan events, and community celebrations. Previous Final Four host cities have seen huge crowds of basketball fans from all over the country.

“The true legacy of the Women’s Final Four goes far beyond the games — it’s about the lasting impact on our community,” said Claire Lessinger, Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee executive director, to ncaa.org.

Local businesses and restaurants will be packed during the three-day sports event, giving Tampa Bay’s economy a nice boost.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.