USF Gets $40M Gift to Build AI and Cybersecurity College, Classes Begin This Fall

USF just landed its biggest donation ever – $40 million to build a state-of-the-art AI and cybersecurity college.

Tech entrepreneur Arnie Bellini and wife Lauren donated the money to create the Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing. It’s set to open in fall 2025. “If we get AI right, it will unlock unprecedented innovation, efficiency and economic growth. It will drive the next wave of high tech jobs,” said Bellini to the Tampa Bay Times.

The college will start with 3,000 students and 45 professors. Those numbers are expected to grow to 5,000 students and 100 faculty members by 2028.

Both undergrad and graduate students will get hands-on experience. They’ll learn to work with AI tools while developing essential cybersecurity expertise.

The benefactor isn’t just providing money, notes USF Foundation chair Jay Stroman. Bellini built his success by starting ConnectWise, which he sold for $1.5 billion in 2019. There’s more funding in store. A matching program will double new donations up to $5 million, potentially bringing in another $10 million for the tech initiative.

Students will do more than just study – they’ll work on real industry problems through business partnerships while learning responsible technology practices. USF Provost Prasant Mohapatra says the college will work closely with other departments, following Stanford’s successful partnership model with Silicon Valley.

This initiative comes as universities across the country rush to expand their AI programs. Companies are hunting for professionals who understand both AI systems and security. With the opening just 16 months away, USF is already searching worldwide for top professors to build an elite faculty team.

