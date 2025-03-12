Florida Man Films Action Movie in Lakeland

Rick Cutts has started filming a movie version of his book “Stratagem” right here in Lakeland. Using just an iPhone, he’s transforming local places into movie scenes.

The Brass Tap, located on Town Center Drive North, is now full of movie action. Filming runs through March, with the movie set to release this September.

“You know, we’re in Lakeland, and sometimes things like this don’t typically happen. I think it helps with Lakeland being the town that we are. I think it’s really going to help drive revenue, and I think the people in town are going to be proud that it happened here and at our place,” said Brass Tap manager Kayla Davis to baynews9.com.

Davis runs the pub and plays a role in the movie. Her place has always supported local events and gatherings.

Instead of heading to Hollywood, the team chose Florida locations with their own charm. This matches perfectly with the writer’s stories about Florida life.

News quickly spread, and local business owners jumped at the chance to offer their spaces for filming. Workers at many shops volunteered to help during shooting.

Media attention keeps growing across the state. News about the town’s movie project shows up nearly every day. Tourism experts expect more visitors after the movie comes out. Viewers will recognize familiar roads, parks, and local spots throughout the film.

Using a phone makes filming cheaper and quicker. It also makes it easier for more people to get involved.

Most actors and crew members live in Florida. This opportunity lets local talent shine.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.