Tampa Riverwalk Battles for USA Today’s Best Riverwalk Award

The Tampa Riverwalk is in the running for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards in the Best Riverwalk category. People can vote online through April 8.

This popular waterfront path attracts millions of visitors each year, over 2 million according to the latest count from Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk. Everyone can show their support by voting daily on the contest website.

“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating and elevating the Tampa Riverwalk,” said MaryBeth Williams, Executive Director of Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk. “Every vote is a testament to the pride we share in the Riverwalk’s role in making Tampa a vibrant and engaging place to live and visit. With your support, we can make it America’s Best Riverwalk!”

While the nomination is underway, city planners have revealed their plans for the West Riverwalk Expansion Project. The upgrades will bring new art installations, amenities, and improved connections to surrounding neighborhoods.

The full connection of this waterfront attraction was completed in 2017. Its completion came through collaboration between city leaders, private donors, and community organizations.

The trail has earned notable recognition before. The American Planning Association named it one of their “Great Public Spaces” in 2018.

This May, Tampa Riverfest returns to the trail. The event, which started in 2015, combines colorful lantern displays with food trucks and entertainment. The festival draws huge crowds of locals and tourists every year. These gatherings highlight how central the trail has become to Tampa’s community.

It took six years of dedicated construction to connect all sections of this path. Today it runs continuously along the waterfront. Community supporters see this contest as a chance to showcase downtown’s biggest attraction. A victory could bring more visitors to this scenic waterfront path.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.