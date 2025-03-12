Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: March 14-March 16

If you’re in Florida, Tampa Bay is packed with exciting events this March, offering everything from environmental education to fossil exploration and festive St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. With live music, comedy, and sports events happening across the area, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for hands-on learning or lively entertainment, these events provide fun-filled experiences for all ages.

4th Annual Water Days

MOSI’s 4th Annual Water Days celebrates World Water Day with a free, family-friendly event focused on water sustainability and stormwater education. The event is sponsored by Tampa Bay Water and the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council and features hands-on activities, expert-led stations, and giveaways. This interactive experience educates and empowers the Tampa Bay community on critical environmental issues.

Fossil Fest

Fossil Fest is a fun, educational event featuring hands-on activities for all ages. Kids can dig for fossils in the Kids Mine, get their finds identified, and have their faces painted. Paleo workshops and presentations provide insights into prehistoric life, while vendors offer fossils, gems, and unique collectibles. You can explore the interactive Touch Table, participate in silent auctions and raffles, and discover fascinating treasures. Whether you’re a fossil enthusiast or just curious, Fossil Fest offers an exciting opportunity to learn and explore the ancient past.

River O’ Green Cruise

What: River O’ Green Cruise

River O’ Green Cruise When: Saturday, March 15, 2025; River Dying Cruise from 10 a.m. to noon, with boarding at 9:15 a.m.; Green River Cruise from 1 to 3 p.m., with boarding at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15, 2025; River Dying Cruise from 10 a.m. to noon, with boarding at 9:15 a.m.; Green River Cruise from 1 to 3 p.m., with boarding at 12:30 p.m. Where: Craft Tampa, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Craft Tampa, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $109.95, $119.95, and $129.95

The River O’ Green Cruise is a beloved Tampa tradition. It celebrates St. Patrick’s Day by transforming the Hillsborough River into a vibrant emerald green. You can experience the spectacle aboard Craft, the largest vessel to join the festivities. The cruise includes a three-course, Irish-inspired brunch by Chef Joey, specialty Irish cocktails, and stunning waterfront views. This two-hour cruise offers a unique way to enjoy the celebration while capturing unforgettable photos.

Other Events

Plenty of exciting events are happening in the Tampa Bay area, from live music festivals to comedy shows and sports matchups. Check out these events in and around Tampa this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Reggae Rise Up Music Festival : Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday, March 14, Saturday, March 15, and Sunday, March 16., 2025, from noon to 10 p.m. at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE., St. Petersburg

Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday, March 14, Saturday, March 15, and Sunday, March 16., 2025, from noon to 10 p.m. at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE., St. Petersburg Chris Distefano: Chrissy Floridas : Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at the Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa

Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at the Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa USF Baseball vs. Maryland: Friday, March 14, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at University of South Florida Athletics, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

