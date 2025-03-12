This Day in Rock History: March 12

Did you know that on March 12, 2001, Judy Garland’s iconic version of “Over the Rainbow” was voted Song of the Century in a U.S.-based poll conducted by the Recording Industry Association of America, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Scholastic Inc.? But that’s not the only significant moment in rock music history to fall on March 12.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These breakthrough hits from March 12 may be on your rock playlist today:

“The Sign” by Swedish group Ace of Base hit No.1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed there for four weeks. This was the first Swedish group to reach No.1 on the Billboard chart. 2011: Yoko Ono topped the chart with her song “Move On Fast” at the age of 78 and became the oldest performer with a No. 1 dance hit. In 2018, she beat her record, reaching the top of the chart at 84.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones on March 12 that had a great impact on rock music include:

Bonnie Tyler became the first Welsh singer to make it to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart. Her song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” also reached No. 2 in the U.K. 2007: Amy Winehouse appeared on television for the first time in her career, taking the stage on the Late Show with David Letterman to sing her hit song, “Rehab.” Following the show, sales of her Back to Black album rose slowly, finally settling at the No. 2 spot.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You may not be listening to your favorite rock songs today if it weren’t for these March 12 recordings and performances that shook the industry:

In just one 12-hour session, Elvis Presley recorded all 11 songs for his Something for Everybody album. The album topped the charts in the U.S. and made it to No. 2 in the U.K. 1971: At the Fillmore East in New York City, The Allman Brothers Band played the first of two live shows, recording what would become the band’s first live album. Today, this album is considered one of the greatest live rock albums of all time.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Over the years, the rock music industry has gone through many memorable changes and challenges on March 12, including these:

Before the Rolling Stones began their tour in China, the Chinese government gave the band a list of songs they weren’t allowed to play. “Brown Sugar,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Let’s Spend The Night Together” were on the list. 2013: Former Iron Maiden drummer Clive Burr died in his sleep after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis, which he was diagnosed with in 1994. He left Iron Maiden before the band was a headliner but played in other bands while he could.

The next time you’re rocking out to your favorite jams, you can thank these March 12 moments in rock music history. Without them, rock music just wouldn’t be the same.