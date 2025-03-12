Valspar Championship Extends PGA Tour Contract Through 2030 With New Features

Paint company Valspar Corp. will remain the title sponsor for Tampa Bay’s PGA Tour event through 2030, signing a new five-year agreement. The tournament will continue at the twisting Copperhead Course of Innisbrook Resort.

This spring’s tournament runs March 17-23, with official competition beginning March 20. Stars like Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood join former champion Jordan Spieth on the demanding course.

“The most colorful tournament on tour doesn’t do it justice,” self-described “journeyman golfer ” Peter Malnati said to Suncoast News. “And I’m incredibly excited to be back on the Copperhead course, because it’s truly one of the best tests we have all year on the Tour.”

New features enhance the 2025 lineup. Country musician Jordan Davis performs, while sports personality Jon Gruden meets with fans. Service members receive special recognition at Heroes Appreciation Day through Birdies for the Brave.

Attendance numbers tell the story. In 2022, over 150,000 fans came to watch, the largest crowd since the tournament began in 2000. Champions like Paul Casey and Sam Burns have mastered the challenging layout. Their wins add to this event’s reputation as an economic driver for the region.

Through charity events and a yearly pro-am, the tournament gives back to Tampa Bay organizations in need.

Tournament week draws crowds who fill local hotels and restaurants. Small businesses benefit from the influx of golf enthusiasts. Players compete on the winding Copperhead Course, famous for its difficult holes and hidden challenges. It’s served as the venue since day one.

As the event celebrates its 25th year at Innisbrook in 2025, a testament to Tampa Bay’s evolving sports landscape.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.