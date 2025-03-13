$200M Sports Complex Planned for Old Pinellas County Landfill Site

A huge youth sports complex could replace the 235-acre Toytown landfill soon. Clearwater’s Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) was the only company to put in a bid, with the project expected to cost between $150 million and $200 million.

The big plans include several sports facilities: twelve baseball and softball fields spread out across the property, along with eight smaller fields for youth games. Five turf fields, twenty-four pickleball courts, and twelve sand volleyball courts complete the sports lineup. If everything goes through, the complex could bring in $350 million in its first five years.

Working to meet the February 4 deadline, SFC has teamed up with Mammoth Sports Construction. Their plans include the Mammoth Fieldhouse, where visitors can grab food and drinks.

The land was used as a dump for thirty years before closing in 1990. Past ideas for the site, including an Atlanta Braves training facility and a golf course, never materialized.

Building the complex will create hundreds of temporary construction jobs. After opening, dozens of people will work there full-time. But before anything can start, workers need to clean up the old dump site.

The developers want to include green features and might use renewable energy. SFC has said they’re willing to talk with community groups about affordable housing options.

People living nearby are mostly concerned about traffic getting worse in their neighborhoods. Meanwhile, the county sees big potential, hoping the facility will attract sports tourism and major tournaments to the area.

Previous attempts to build here ran into problems with regulations and money issues. The site needs major environmental cleanup before any construction can begin.

