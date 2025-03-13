Officer Delivers Pizza After 8-Foot Gator Traps Driver at Florida Home

When a huge alligator cornered a pizza delivery driver under a customer’s car in Bradenton, a resourceful police officer jumped in to finish the delivery. This bizarre incident is among 22 alligator encounters documented by Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) this year.

With the delivery driver stuck and frozen in fear, Officer Tolson rushed to help. A neighbor yelled out to keep the customer inside while police dealt with the scary situation.

Not knowing about the drama unfolding outside, the waiting customer opened her door to find a cop instead of a delivery driver. She asked about the payment, but Officer Tolson couldn’t answer — he was just filling in during the emergency.

The FWC sent their Statewide Nuisance Alligator crew to handle things. The team measured the unexpected guest at eight feet long from nose to tail.

Across Florida communities, wildlife officials keep track of these surprise encounters between people and alligators. Anyone spotting an issue can reach out to the FWC’s free Nuisance Alligator Hotline.

Before the handlers took over, the customer wanted to remember this crazy evening — she let Officer Tolson use her phone to snap a picture with the uninvited guest.

Florida law makes it illegal to feed alligators. Wildlife experts say feeding them makes these predators start to lose their natural wariness of humans.

The FWC recommends only swimming in designated spots during daylight. These ancient creatures are most active hunting at night, making dark encounters especially dangerous.

While major attacks don’t happen often in Florida, the FWC focuses on avoiding problems before they start. Their key advice? Stay away from these prehistoric-looking beasts, especially near water.

