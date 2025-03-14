MICHELIN Guide Adds Four Tampa Restaurants to Recommended List

There’s no shortage of great restaurants in Tampa Bay. The MICHELIN Guide has added four Tampa restaurants to its sought-after recommended list. These spots join 15 other local spots, bringing Tampa’s total MICHELIN-recognized restaurants to 19.

These new additions have a shot at earning Bib Gourmand or Star status when Florida’s MICHELIN Guide holds its ceremony April 17. Tampa first caught MICHELIN’s attention in 2022, with the first stars given out the next year.

Starting as a small waterfront shack, Big Ray’s Fish Camp has made waves with simple, delicious seafood. Their straightforward approach comes through in favorites like smoked fish spread and crispy grouper sandwiches.

At Cousin Vinny’s Sandwich Co., a group of friends teamed up with Tampa U graduate Vinny Andriotti. Their shop offers a modern take on New York Italian-American favorites, using quality ingredients to make exceptional sandwiches.

MICHELIN-starred chef Ferrell Alvarez expanded with Fisk, blending Swedish inspiration with global tastes. The seafood bar’s creative menu includes hits like smoke-infused Alaskan salmon served in light éclairs.

Mad Dogs, the popular British pub, has expanded to a massive 6,000-square-foot location. While the space is different, their classic UK dishes stay true to form.

Ever since MICHELIN arrived in Tampa two years ago, the city’s food scene has taken off. These newest additions show Tampa’s kitchen talent keeps getting stronger.

And just a quick drive from Tampa, you can check out more newly added Michelin guide spots in Orlando. food scene got a huge boost as local restaurants and chefs snagged four James Beard Award semifinal spots. Adding to the excitement, Michelin Guide just put six local restaurants on its prestigious list. Florida scored 12 James Beard semifinalist spots total with eight nominations outside Orlando. Winners will be announced at Chicago’s Lyric Opera on June 16.

Save the date for April 17, when Michelin announces its full stars and Bib Gourmand picks at an Orlando event. The guide added 14 new Florida spots, including four in Tampa.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.