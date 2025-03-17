Another Chance to See Sting Live in Tampa
Sting seems to really love playing to Tampa Bay crowds. Sting shared the stage with Billy Joel last year at Raymond James Stadium. He just performed with Shaggy last week at Reggae Rise Up in St. Pete. And Sting just added 3 more Florida performances to his tour itinerary for 2025 today.
Tampa fans will be able to see the former front man for The Police at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa November 10. Sting will also play the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida November 7 and Dailys Place in Jacksonville November 11.
Sting Concert Ticket On Sale Info
Presales begin Wednesday at 10AM using the code FUNKY. The presale code will work for you until 10pm Thursday. Then the general public on sale is Friday at 10AM through Ticketmaster.
Other Tampa Area Concerts Coming in 2025
March 16 & 17: Rick Springfield
This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.
March 23 & 24: 38 Special
This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.
April 11: Chicago
Multi-GRAMMY® award-winning band and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago return to The BayCare Sound in Downtown Clearwater.
April 20 & 21: A Flock of Seagulls
This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.
April 25 & 26: Taylor Dayne
This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.
May 10: Billy Idol & Joan Jett
The “It’s a Nice Day To Tour Again” tour comes to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. The Billy Idol with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts tour also makes another Florida stop in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena May 13.
May 16: AC/DC
The Power Up 2025 Tour comes to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Pretty Reckless open.
May 18 & 19: The Pointer Sisters
This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.
May 31: Styx
The Brotherhood of Rock tour with Styx, REO Speedwagon lead singer Kevin Cronin and Don Felder of The Eagles comes to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.
June 6 & 8: Metallica
The 80s and 90s metal gods play Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
June 20: Avril Lavigne
The Greatest Hits tour comes to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.
June 21: Ringo Starr
The Beatles legend comes to Clearwater. Colin Hay from Men At Work will also be at this show at the BayCare Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Others on the bill include Steve Luthaker, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette.
June 27: Heart
A road trip will be necessary for this one. But if you’ve never seen Heart live, it’s worth that drive to Orlando. The show is at the Kia Center.
July 19: Toto
The band with so many big Q105 hits like “Hold The Line,” “Africa,” and “Rosanna” play the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Opening acts include Christopher Cross (“Sailing” and “Ride Like The Wind”) and Men at Work (“Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now”).
October 3: Richard Marx and Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx attend the 100th Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC.This will be the first time the pair have performed together in Clearwater at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Richard Marx is known for so many Q105 favorites like “Right Hear Waiting,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” and “Hold On To the Nights.” Rick Springfield will perform acoustic versions of his big Q105 hits like “Jessie’s Girl” and “Affair of the Heart.”