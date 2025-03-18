The Biggest Summer 2025 Florida Concerts for 80s Music Lovers

Billy Idol performs returns to Tampa this summer with Joan Jett.

This time of year is when my email inbox is flooded with questions about Freestyle Explosion. I wish I had some news on that front. I don’t. But there are some great concerts to look forward to if you’re an 80s music fan this year. Here is the latest list of shows you’ll want to mark your calendar for. Some are here in the Tampa area. A few will require a road trip to Orlando.

Concerts 80s Music Fans Will Love in Tampa & Orlando

April 20 & 21: A Flock of Seagulls

This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.

April 25 & 26: Taylor Dayne

This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.

May 10: Billy Idol & Joan Jett

The “It’s a Nice Day To Tour Again” tour comes to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. The Billy Idol with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts tour also makes another Florida stop in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena May 13.

May 16: AC/DC

The Power Up 2025 Tour comes to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Pretty Reckless open.

May 18 & 19: The Pointer Sisters

This show is included in your park admission at EPCOT as part of this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival. 3 shows daily at the America Gardens Theatre at Disney World in Orlando.

May 28: Rick Springfield

The “I Want My 80s Tour” comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Special guests include John Waite, John Cafferty and Wang Chung.

June 27: Heart

A road trip will be necessary for this one. But if you’ve never seen Heart live, it’s worth that drive to Orlando. The show is at the Kia Center.

October 3: Richard Marx and Rick Springfield

This will be the first time the pair have performed together in Clearwater at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Richard Marx is known for so many Q105 favorites like “Right Hear Waiting,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” and “Hold On To the Nights.” Rick Springfield will perform acoustic versions of his big Q105 hits like “Jessie’s Girl” and “Affair of the Heart.” [Tickets]

November 10: Sting

Sting seems to really love playing to Tampa Bay crowds. Sting shared the stage with Billy Joel last year at Raymond James Stadium. He just performed with Shaggy this year at Reggae Rise Up in St. Pete. Tampa fans will be able to see the former front man for The Police at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa November 10. Sting will also play the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida November 7 and Dailys Place in Jacksonville November 11.

Hear Geno on the air weekday afternoons. Geno's passions include fat guy food, concerts, sports, travel to Europe and South America. He loves 80s and 90s music, from MTV hairbands to old school freestyle, alternative rock to TRL era jams. Geno's radio career began in his hometown of Portland, Maine. Since then he's been on the air coast to coast from Boston to Las Vegas, Tampa to California.