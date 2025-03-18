‘Final Destination’ Turns 25: Devon Sawa Reflects on Its Legacy

uld Devon Sawa cheat death one more time? The Final Destination star isn’t ruling it out!

As the first film marks its 25th anniversary, Sawa—who played Alex Browning, the teen who saw Death’s design and tried (unsuccessfully) to escape it—did an interview with PEOPLE about his new film Heart Eyes and the lasting impact of the horror franchise that made audiences think twice about everyday dangers.

For those keeping track, Alex’s fate was sealed offscreen before Final Destination 2 even began. And though Sawa’s last connection to the series was a blink-and-you-miss-it legacy cameo in 2011’s Final Destination 5, the actor says he’d be open to revisiting the franchise.

“If that [opportunity] ever came up,” Sawa told the outlet, “I would for sure return.”

And in horror, death is rarely the end. Sawa himself has had multiple horror resurrections—most notably in Chucky, where he hilariously played different characters across three seasons.

“Being part of Chucky, Final Destination, Idle Hands—all this stuff, it’s what I like to do. It’s what I like to watch, so I like to do as much of it as I can,” he shared during the interview with PEOPLE.

While Sawa won’t be appearing in Final Destination: Bloodlines—the franchise’s first film in nearly 14 years—fans will soon see Death’s design unfold once again. The latest installment, arriving May 16, takes audiences “back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice.”

Looking back, Final Destination arrived like unexpectedly in 2000, turning everyday accidents into elaborate nightmares and launching a franchise that cemented itself in horror history. Initially conceived as a spec script for The X-Files, creator Jeffrey Reddick’s story found its way to James Wong and Glen Morgan, who built a universe filled with eerie coincidences and escalating chaos as reported by Variety.

Now, with Bloodlines on the horizon, and Sawa’s enthusiasm for horror as strong as ever, fans can only wonder—will Alex Browning find a way to cheat Death one more time?

