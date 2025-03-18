A Florida Rock Festival Of… Cover Bands

Creed's Scott Stapp performs onstage at the Beacon Theatre on April 20, 2012 in New York City. You can pay $400 to see the real Scott Stapp or $20 to see a replica.

Well here’s an interesting way to save a few bucks. Concert festivals have multiplied over the years, but so have the prices. You’re not going to get to see Nirvana, Linkin Park, Creed and Stone Temple Pilots on one stage anytime soon. Actually, you’re not going to see many of those bands at all since so many of the members have tragically passed so young. But if you were a fan of these 90s rock icons, maybe you keep next weekend free for a show with all cover bands.

Welcome to Rockville is a famous rock festival with big name headliners like Linkin Park, Green Day, Korn, Shinedown, Alice in Chains, Marilyn Manson, Bush, and dozens more. It’s happening May 15-18 at Daytona International Speedway. Tickets are not cheap unless you’re a fan of all the bands on the lineup. A 4 day general admission pass will set you back about $400. You could argue it’s a bargain, again, if you’re a fan of all the bands performing.

That $400 price point isn’t unreasonable in 2025. I went to the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas a couple years ago. It was a great experience. I got to see a bunch of my favorite guilty pleasure pop punk acts from the late 90s and early 2000s like Green Day, Blink 182, Sum 41, The Offspring, Yellowcard and a bunch of others. The pass was about the same price and I have no regrets paying it. I haven’t gone back since because the lineup that year was pretty bullseye for me. It was the perfect mix of some of my favorite bands. The lineup the past 2 years just wasn’t as stacked so I’ve sat them out.

A concert festival of… cover bands?

If Welcome to Rockville is out of your budget, maybe consider Welcome to Mockville. The show next weekend won’t be at Daytona International Speedway. It’ll be at a brewery in Port St. Lucie. 4 tribute bands, “Nirvanna,” “The Linkin Park Tribute,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “Stone Temple Pilots Tribute” will belt out those iconic 90s rock anthems at a fraction of that $400 price tag you’d pay at Welcome to Rockville. But obviously you’re not seeing the real deal. But for $18.50, can you go wrong?

Welcome to Mockville is on Saturday, March 29 at Hop Life Brewing in Port St. Lucie. The music begins at 5pm and wraps up around 11pm. So you’re going to save money by not having to book a hotel room for 3 or 4 nights either. I did some digging and found these YouTube clips from the bands performing in case you’re thinking about doing the road trip from Tampa.

With a few beers in you, you may not even realize they’re cover bands.

