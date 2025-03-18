Tattoo Studio, Ministry of Ink, Opens First US Location in St. Petersburg

Ministry of Ink has opened its doors at 2700 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, Florida, launching its first location in America. Following their success in Europe, the St. Petersburg location sets the bar high. Artists take their time with each customer, tweaking designs until they’re exactly what the client wants.

Bringing their European expertise, the studio features talented artists from Italy, Germany, and Russia. After seven years of success in Germany, they now showcase their skills in eight different styles – ranging from lifelike realism to traditional Japanese designs, delicate fineline to striking blackwork, plus graphic and comic art.

Their German locations were popular spots for American military members stationed in Europe, especially near Ramstein. This strong connection with service members led them to pick St. Petersburg for their first US shop. Research shows that getting tattooed can help veterans manage PTSD symptoms in a safe environment.

The studio partners with Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay to create a comfortable environment for veterans. “Art is a means of therapy and a way to heal,” says Marine Corps veteran Jerry Rael to pbs.org. “It helps me escape some of the things that I went through during my time in service.”

The Central Avenue shop features award-winning artists who help customers choose designs and learn proper aftercare. Potential clients can check out their work online before scheduling an appointment. This creative approach aligns with studies on veteran therapy. Making art gives veterans a healthy way to work through tough experiences in a comfortable setting.



Ready for some new ink? Visit their website to book online and look through their artists’ portfolios showing their different styles.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.