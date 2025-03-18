Nebraska Mini Mart in Tampa Sets March 30 Closing Date

After seven years of serving Tampa‘s Seminole Heights neighborhood, Nebraska Mini Mart will shut down on March 30, 2025. The owners announced the news on their social media accounts.

“As we grow, evolve, and evaluate our concepts, we’ve had to make some tough business decisions – always keeping our team members as our top priority,” said the ownership team to ABC Action News.

Located on one and a half acres at Nebraska and East Louisiana, this place started as a small corner store back in the 1950s. Over the years, it witnessed the neighborhood transform.

When Proper House Group took over the empty property in 2018, they turned it into an outdoor gathering spot. Today it features bocce courts, shuffleboard lanes, and a shaded patio where people hang out to eat and have fun.

The food is straightforward but delicious – tasty burgers cook on the grill, alongside hot fries and fried chicken. They also serve cold beer and wine for those looking to grab a drink.

The place’s owners, Ferrell Alvarez and Ty Rodriguez, operate several popular restaurants in the area. Their main restaurant, Rooster & The Till, got a nod from Michelin for its excellent food.

From their Facebook post, “We love the Seminole Heights community and are incredibly grateful for the love and support over the years. We feel so fortunate to have been part of so many memories. Who knows – Nebraska Mini Mart may make a return one day, or maybe you’ll see our beloved burgers pop up at one of our other concepts. Stay tuned!”

