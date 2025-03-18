Could Steven Stamkos Return to Tampa Bay

On March 5th in a blockbuster move, the Tampa Bay Lightning brought Yanni Gourde back from Detroit through an intricate three-team deal with Seattle.

Talk of a Steven Stamkos return keeps building. Since landing in Nashville, the former Tampa Bay Lightning captain has been on fire, scoring five goals in his last four games.

McDonough left and came back to Tampa in 2024 after a couple of seasons away. Gourde left and has now returned to the team he won two Stanley Cups with, so it has happened before. Could it happen again with Stamkos?

A reunion between Stamkos and his former defensive partner Victor Hedman looks possible, but salary cap issues remain a hurdle.

While Tampa’s offense ranks among the NHL’s top five in scoring percentage, they’ve struggled against defensive-minded teams like Philadelphia.

Under Jon Cooper’s leadership, the roster keeps evolving. Recent changes point to a clear shift toward speed and skill over physical play.

The regular movement between Tampa and their AHL affiliate Syracuse Crunch goes on, with players moving up and down since early February.

Through these smart moves, BriseBois hopes to keep the Lightning in the Eastern Conference race. His plan mixes veteran experience with young talent as the playoffs approach.

