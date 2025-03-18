Rays Put Forward $600M Tropicana Field Renovation Plan To Stay in St. Petersburg Through 2038

In a major move, the Tampa Bay Rays revealed a $600 million renovation plan for their outdated stadium. Their aim? To keep playing baseball in St. Petersburg until 2038.

The money would come evenly from three parties, the Tampa Bay Rays, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County contributing $200 million each. New features would update the 35-year-old facility with open-air viewing areas and bar spaces overlooking the field.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch wasn’t sold on the proposal. “If in the coming months a new owner, who demonstrates a commitment to honoring their agreements and our community priorities, emerges, we will consider a partnership to keep baseball in St. Pete,” said Welch to CBS sports,com.

This plan comes after failed negotiations for building a new stadium. That arrangement would’ve cost local taxpayers $600 million, with the team putting up $700 million.

Tampa’s business leaders aren’t standing still. They’re joining forces, hoping to purchase the team. Their thinking? Hillsborough County might fund a new stadium if local owners take over.

“We know the baseball team is going to be here,” Rays president Matt Silverman said to espn.com, “and it’s going to be here forever.”

Next year brings a change, the Rays will play at the Yankees’ spring stadium in Tampa. Hurricane Milton’s damage left their home field needing $50 million in repairs.

Attendance remains poor. MLB numbers show the Rays averaged just 16,515 fans per game in 2024, ranking ahead of only two other teams. Moving to the Yankees’ smaller 11,026-seat venue might feel more packed than their current 42,735-seat stadium.

On the field? They’re successful. Since ’08, only LA’s Dodgers and the Yankees have won more games.

Financial agreements make things tricky. The team can claim half the development profits through 2028, impacting plans for the parking lot east of home plate.

Their existing lease runs four more years. Once storm repairs wrap up in 2026, they’ll return to their St. Pete home.

