St. Petersburg Adult Spelling Bee Coming in April to Help Fight Local Reading Crisis

Close up of books on desk in library.

A key fundraiser is coming April 4, when the Literacy Council of St. Petersburg puts on its Adult Spelling Bee at Coastal Creative. The event addresses a concerning reality: ten percent of Pinellas County adults can’t read at a basic level.

Teams will face off at 6 p.m., with fun names like “The BeeHives” and “The BarBEEs.” St. Pete’s popular Standup Librarian, Meredith Myers, will serve as word master for the evening.

In a creative twist, audience members can purchase “second chance” tokens for teams that miss tough words. These donations help fund learning materials and tutor training programs.

Reading difficulties impact twenty percent of U.S. adults, making it harder to find jobs and participate in community life. This event hopes to reduce those numbers through focused support programs.

Last year’s second-place team, “The BeeHives,” is coming back ready to win. Their dedication reflects how local people come together to support adult education.

Since 1968, this organization has provided free reading help to adults who need it. These skills are essential for everyday life, from reading to kids to handling workplace paperwork.

Students work toward getting their GED through one-on-one teaching. The benefits spread throughout families, creating new opportunities for everyone.

People who can’t make it can still help by donating online. The council also needs tutors and community supporters to help more people.

The aftermath of Covid has made reading help even more important, making this fundraiser vital for keeping these needed educational services going in the area.

“Because of quarantines, staying connected was difficult. Many of our learners don’t have access to a computer, so we had to rally in 2022 to ensure the community knew we were still here. The funds we raised helped us expand our reach and match more learners with tutors,” said Erin Hardy to ilovetheburg.com.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.