HART’s Free Bus Route 1 Sees 21% Jump in Tampa’s Transit Ridership

Since making rides free in January, Tampa‘s most-used bus route now carries 3,000 passengers daily. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority’s (HART) Route 1 has seen its ridership climb by 21%.

In a close vote, Tampa officials approved the year-long trial with $1.65 million, money initially meant for charging stations. The measure passed 4-3, keeping the route free through early 2026.

This HART key bus route connects with most of Tampa’s bus system, moving people between downtown and the University Area. Stops include the Social Security office and major employment hubs.

“If I need transportation to get to work, I can, you know, I’ve got a whole year. I got a free ride,” said Lorenzo Godwin to ABC Action News.

Numbers show why the HART route matters: almost one-fifth of nearby households don’t own cars, while over a quarter of residents live in poverty. Many riders have extra needs, with 14% having disabilities.

By making rides free, regular bus riders save about $80 each month. Plus, they can hop on and off anywhere within a mile and a half of Route 1’s path.

Florida Avenue might see more updates soon. City planners are looking at adding new streetcar lines and special bus lanes.

Last year, TECO Streetcar hit a new high with 1.33 million riders. Tampa’s development team kept the free rides going through 2025.

The uptick keeps going strong. February matched January’s 9% increase in riders. With Route 1 linking to TECO’s line, getting around central Tampa is easier than ever.

