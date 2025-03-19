Styx Singer Really Digs ‘South Park’ Cover of ‘Come Sail Away’

South Park has featured many pop culture music moments in its 26 seasons (and counting). One of those memorable moments came in season two when the children learned that Cartman can’t resist singing the rest of the Styx hit “Come Sail Away” if he hears the opening lyrics. This, of course, leads Kyle to begin singing the classic tune, which then leads to the moment below.

Trey Parker, who voices Cartman, did a proper studio recording cover of “Come Sail Away” on the 1998 soundtrack album Chef Aid: The South Park Album. As it turns out, Styx singer/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan is a big fan of the cover or, at the very least, a good sport about it.



Gowan said in a new interview with Boomerocity, “The Cartman version to me, to my mind, is the definitive version. And then I’d put the original recording of Styx and then I’d put my version maybe third.” Gowan also said he credits South Park for introducing a new generation of fans to their music thanks to the “Come Sail Away” cover.



He also admitted to watching a lot of South Park and Family Guy on the tour bus after shows. Considering, Styx’s big summer tour with Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, Gowan has a lot of South Park and Family Guy in his future. The triple bill’s “Brotherhood of Rock” tour kicks off May 28 in Greenville, SC and wraps on August 24 in Milwaukee. A full list of dates is below.

5/28 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

5/31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/2 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

6/4 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/6 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/7 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

6/9 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/13 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

6/14 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

6/15 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/28 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6/30 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheatre

7/2 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/5 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

7/6 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/15 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/18 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

7/19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/20 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/1 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/2 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

8/4 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

8/6 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

8/8 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

8/13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/15 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/23 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights