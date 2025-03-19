Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: March 21-March 23
This weekend, Tampa, Florida, is buzzing with events, offering something for everyone. Explore the creative world at the 32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair, enjoy breathtaking views at the Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival, or be amazed by the global talent at UniverSoul Circus. You’ve got live sports, a tribute concert, or a Broadway performance. This weekend promises an unforgettable weekend full of excitement and entertainment.
The 32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair
- What: The 32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair
- When: Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Hyde Park Village, 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa
- Cost: Free
The 32nd Annual Hyde Park Village Art Fair is a free outdoor event. Stop by Hyde Park Village for fine arts and crafts, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and ceramics. It’s an excellent chance to explore unique creations, interact with talented artists, and experience the vibrant atmosphere of one of Tampa’s most charming neighborhoods.
Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival
- What: Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival
- When: Friday, March 21, and Sat. March 22, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.
- Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa
- Cost: Adults $25, Child $14, Cars $10, RV/Bus $16
The Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival is perfect for family fun and adventure. Enjoy a weekend of colorful hot air balloons, live music, and exciting performances, including Monster Show Kites. Browse through craft and retail vendor booths, indulge in delicious festival foods, and let the kids have a blast in the Kids Zone. Don’t miss the unforgettable Hot Air Balloon Glow and Laser Show each night, featuring synchronized balloon burns and lasers. Tethered hot air balloon rides are available for even more fun.
UniverSoul Circus
- What: UniverSoul Circus
- When: Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, at noon, 3:30, and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at noon, 3, and 6:30 p.m. (additional dates available)
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Sports Authority, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
- Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing
The UniverSoul Circus delivers a global celebration of talent and culture. This electrifying show, featuring superstars from five continents, fuses world music, Afrobeats, and vibrant African dance styles. There will be over a dozen exciting and culturally diverse performances. Witness jaw-dropping acts such as a Chinese troupe flying high on three trapezes, thrilling motorcycle flips, and much more.
Other Events
This weekend, Tampa offers a variety of exciting events, from thrilling sports action to live performances. Whether you’re attending a softball game, rocking out at a tribute concert, or enjoying a Broadway performance, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore:
- USF Softball vs. ECU: Friday, March 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 1 p.m. at University of South Florida Athletics, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
- The Cars Tribute Show: Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Wild Rover Brewing Company, 13921 Lynmar Blvd., Tampa
- Blockbuster Broadway: Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Straz Center, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa