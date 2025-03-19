This Day in Rock History: March 19

Tom Constanten was born on March 19, 1944, in Long Branch, New Jersey. The keyboardist is best known for playing with Grateful Dead from 1968 to 1970. In 1994, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the other founding members of the legendary band. If you want more tidbits of knowledge from this day in rock music history, stick around because we have the scoop on March 19 breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, major performances, and industry changes and challenges that impacted the genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may remember these monumental hits and milestones from March 19:

1958: Teenage duo Tom and Jerry released their third single, “Our Song.” They only produced a few songs before separating and later reforming as Simon & Garfunkel.

Cultural Milestones

These March 19 cultural occasions affected rock music:

1988: In Santa Barbara, California, Michael Jackson started construction on his ranch. He named the property Neverland after the fictional place in his favorite story, Peter Pan.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Outstanding rock music recordings and performances from March 19 include:

1975: Back when tickets only cost $7.50, Led Zeppelin played the first of two sold-out shows at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, Canada.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These changes and challenges helped shape the rock genre:

1974: Jefferson Airplane regrouped with founding member Paul Kantner and became Jefferson Starship. The new band kicked off its first tour in Chicago. Jefferson Starship’s first album went Gold within six months of its October 1974 release.

March 19 is a significant day in rock history. Without these momentous events, the genre wouldn’t be the same. Next time you’re rocking out to your favorite tunes, think about these March 19 moments that left their mark on the industry.