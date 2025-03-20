Ana de Armas is One Ruthless Killer in ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ Trailer

Ana de Armas is another stunning killer who joins the ruthless world of John Wick. The spin-off movie is set between the events of the third film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and the fourth, John Wick: Chapter 4. The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming movie has just dropped, setting the tone for what promises to be a film that delivers everything fans love about the original John Wick films: satisfying action sequences through the dark world of assassins and personal vendettas.

Check out the trailer below.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) New Trailer – Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves

What Ana de Armas’ Ballerina is About

The movie follows Ballerina (obviously)/assassin Eve as she hunts those who killed her family. Per the movie’s official synopsis, “Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.”

Aside from de Armas, the trailer also gives us glimpses of familiar faces from the John Wick universe, including Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane, and Anjelica Huston, all reprising their roles from previous films. Lance Reddick makes his final appearance as Charon, bringing his iconic character back to the screen one last time.

Other cast members include Gabriel Byrne as the main villain, The Chancellor, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and David Castañeda.

In an interview with Collider, McShane revealed that Eve is under the protection of his Continental Hotel in New York City: “This time we’re protecting Ana de Armas, and I had my great friend, Mr. Lance Reddick. God bless you, Lance — he passed away last year. Lance and I bring our usual protection towards Ms. de Armas. And Len, I found a delight to work for. Again, we worked out the script beforehand, so there was no wasted time.”

What’s Next for the John Wick Franchise?

Jenefer Brown, EVP and Head of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, shared in an interview with ComicBook (via Movie Web) that Ballerina is the first spinoff in the John Wick universe and that there are more plans in the works for the franchise’s future. She said, “This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways. Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie, and [we] can’t wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game.”

Ballerina will be released in theaters on June 7.