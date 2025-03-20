Florida’s Most Expensive Bridge Project Opens March 24 in Tampa Bay

Cars will begin rolling across Tampa Bay‘s eye-catching new Howard Frankland Bridge on March 24. The $865 million project is the most expensive bridge ever built in Florida. Traffic heading to St. Petersburg will switch to the new span that night.

Rising 10 feet higher than the old bridge, this massive structure is now Florida’s biggest bridge by surface area. It features eight lanes, split between regular and express lanes, able to handle 250,000 vehicles daily.

Work began in 2020, three years after officials came up with their fix for the growing traffic problems between the cities. Daily traffic has grown 50% since 2006.

Express lanes will run in both directions on the Howard Frankland Bridge, two lanes heading to Tampa, two to St. Petersburg. Once the new bridge opens, the current southbound bridge will switch to carry northbound traffic.

A wide 12-foot trail lets bikes and pedestrians cross the bay. Those making the trip can rest at four covered stops along the way.

The team used extra-thick concrete barriers to protect against saltwater damage. This careful design should help the Howard Frankland Bridge last 100 years.

Construction kept going through several hurricanes without stopping. By December 2024, workers had finished all supports and foundation work.

Archer Western and Traylor Bros. are leading construction, with state transportation officials overseeing the work. The project will finish in 2026 after crews tear down the old northbound section.

Tim Wronka, of FLDOT, told X.com, “The new Howard Frankland Bridge will be opening next week! The goal is to switch traffic over Monday night into Tuesday (weather permitting). So drivers will be on the new bridge on Tuesday, 3/25.”

The bridge connects to existing paths on both sides. Materials from the old bridge, which served travelers for 60 years, will be recycled.

This upgrade is part of broader improvements including the Westshore Interchange. Officials haven’t announced how much the express lanes will cost to use.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.