MOSI to Open America’s Second-Largest Planetarium in Tampa

This spring Tampa will be home to an amazing new planetarium at its Museum of Science & Industry. The huge 10,000-square-foot Digital Dome Theatre opens April 1st as the country’s second-largest facility of its kind.

This modern space will take the place of the old Saunders Planetarium, which shut down in 2017. With an 82-foot dome span and room for more than 300 people, the $6.5 million project is a big leap forward.

Workers spent three months putting up the high-tech NanoSeam screen. The setup uses ten Christie projectors with a Digistar 7 system and special Bowen audio gear to create an all-around viewing experience.

“MOSI is an anchor institution here in a revitalized uptown across the street from USF. And this is just the first sort of signal to everybody that, yeah, we’re not taking that anywhere with us, so we’ll be here to stay,” said John Graydon Smith to Fox 13 News.

People can watch sky shows and immersive films with their regular tickets. Extra shows cost just $5 more.

This new space aims to get kids excited about science. Fourth graders across Hillsborough County will come here as part of their school lessons.

Area students get to see it first during an early preview. They’ll get to meet space pioneer Nicole Stott at a special event before it opens to everyone.

From outer space to deep oceans, the new system shows super-clear 8K pictures across the curved screen, making countless worlds come alive.

Money from private donors, foundations, and county leaders paid for the project, which is part of bigger updates at the USF-area museum.

The timing fits current job trends perfectly. Science and tech jobs are expected to grow 11% through 2031, based on federal numbers.

While 250,000 people visit each year now, MOSI staff think many more will come once the amazing dome opens.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.